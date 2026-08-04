Dangjin Drone Park officially designated Tuesday, marking payoff of province's drone infrastructure and culture drive

Dangjin Drone Park, South Chungcheong Province's first drone park, was officially designated Tuesday as a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport-certified drone park.

The ministry designates such parks to provide spaces where the public can safely enjoy drone-related hobbies and leisure activities. The certification process involves a comprehensive review of operational plans, feasibility, user and neighborhood safety, and the surrounding environment.

South Chungcheong Province selected Dangjin through a municipal competition in 2024. The park was built at a total project cost of 600 million won ($419,000) on a 14,301.5-square-meter site within the Dangjin Seongmun National Industrial Complex.

The facility is a multipurpose complex equipped with a multicopter takeoff-and-landing zone, a drone sports arena, a fixed-wing drone runway, and an administration building with amenity facilities. It supports a range of activities beyond drone flight, including education, hands-on experiences and competitions.

The province plans to use the designation as a springboard to expand drone education and experience programs, hobbyist activities and national-scale competitions, while also developing additional drone parks across different regions based on local demand and conditions.

Im Taek-bin, head of the province's land management division, said the designation was "the fruit of the province's efforts to build drone infrastructure and spread drone culture." He added that the province would continue working to broaden access for residents to engage with drones safely and easily in their daily lives, with the aim of expanding the drone culture base and fostering future talent and industry growth.