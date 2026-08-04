UFC President Dana White has predicted that Islam Makhachev will face a serious threat if his title fight against Ian Machado Garry turns into a standing battle.

The two meet in the main event of UFC 330 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Aug. 15 (local time), a matchup that has generated considerable buzz. The bout pits countrymen of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor against each other in a rivalry echoing their legendary feud, and both fighters arrive on dominant winning streaks.

Makhachev is the undisputed best in his division, holding a professional record of 28 wins and one loss with a 16-fight winning streak. Oddsmakers have installed him as a heavy favorite at -390. Garry, who carries an MMA record of 17 wins and one loss, enters as the underdog at +280.

In an interview with online sports outlet The Mac Life, White said Garry has shown a remarkable ability to frustrate opponents. "His takedown defense is outstanding," White said. "If he can stay off the ground, he's going to be a serious threat to Islam."

Garry earned his title shot by defeating formidable contender Carlos Prates and former champion Belal Muhammad in back-to-back unanimous decisions.

Makhachev has vowed to finish Garry by knockout within three rounds rather than settle for a decision — adding a measure of excitement to his usual methodical approach. He intends to do so on the ground, however, not in a standing exchange.

"This time I'm going to take more risks to get the KO," Makhachev told MMA Junkie. "From the first takedown, I think the KO opportunity will come." A finish would hand Garry the first knockout loss of his career.

Makhachev's pursuit of a stoppage stems from his own assessment of his previous fight, in which he claimed the welterweight belt from Jack Della Maddalena. "I was fighting just to win because my goal was to hold two belts," he said. "If I fight him again, I could KO him every round."