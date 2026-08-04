Prices for major summer vegetables and fruits — including watermelons, tomatoes and cucumbers — are expected to remain broadly stable in August, as expanded growing areas and favorable crop conditions push supply above seasonal norms.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday that supply of watermelons, tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini is generally stable. Despite the ongoing heat wave, crop damage has so far been limited and shipment volumes have held steady, the ministry said.

Watermelon output in May and June this year exceeded both last year's levels and the seasonal average, supported by larger cultivation areas and good weather. In July, wholesale prices fell 3.2 percent below the seasonal average and 28.4 percent below last year's level, as the arrival of peaches, grapes and other in-season fruits spread consumer demand.

The ministry pushed back against concerns about a sharp rise in watermelon prices, saying those reports reflected only a specific size category. On Wednesday, July 29, the price of 5-kilogram watermelons rose 15.2 percent from the previous day, but prices for 8-kilogram and 10-kilogram melons fell 5.1 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

Tomato prices also came in low, with expanded growing areas and a good harvest boosting supply. July wholesale prices were 27.9 percent below the seasonal average and 36.4 percent below last year.

Cucumber and zucchini prices likewise stayed below seasonal norms from early in the year through early July, driven by higher shipment volumes. Prices partially recovered in mid-July after frequent rain temporarily reduced output, but remained below average levels.

The Korea Rural Economic Institute forecast that vegetable and fruit shipments in August will exceed last year's volumes, citing expanded cultivation in Gangwon Province and favorable growing conditions. Adequate temperatures and sunlight are expected to reduce pest and disease outbreaks while boosting fruit set, keeping supply conditions stable, the institute said.

Seo Jun-hwan, the ministry's director general for retail policy, said the government plans to expand support for shade-coating agents and crop-management treatments to guard against any drop in shipments should the heat wave persist. For items whose prices have fallen sharply, the ministry will combine consumer-promotion events with shipment adjustments, he added.