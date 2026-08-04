HSAD has demonstrated its AI creative capabilities with back-to-back wins at international film festivals for its AI-produced short films.

The advertising company said Tuesday that "Even," an AI short film directed by Park Chan-su, creative director of its AI Directors Team, won the best AI film award at the Los Angeles Movie & Music Video Awards in the United States and the World Film Festival in Cannes, France.

The win follows a milestone from May, when "The Messenger," an AI short film directed by Creative Director Park Dong-hwa, swept five awards at international film festivals.

Both the Los Angeles Movie & Music Video Awards and the World Film Festival in Cannes are international independent film festivals that spotlight independent films and emerging video content. HSAD said the recognition affirmed not only its AI technology but also its storytelling and directing capabilities.

"Even" is a thriller short film about a man who flees the scene after a minor parking lot collision, only to find himself pursued by a faceless entity. The title carries the meanings of "tie" and "to balance," conveying the message that even small wrongdoings ultimately bring consequences to match.

The film was also officially selected in the best AI short film category at the AI International Film Festival and the AI Zone International Film Festival.

The AI Directors Team, of which Park Chan-su is a member, is a specialized unit that sets the creative direction for each project and designs AI production workflows. HSAD said it plans to apply expertise gained during production — including techniques for maintaining character consistency, camera direction and scene transitions — to future advertising and brand content work.

"It is a meaningful achievement to have presented content competitive in the global market by combining the planning, storytelling and directing capabilities built through advertising work with AI technology," Park said. "Going forward, we will continue to expand creators' expertise through AI to deliver creative work that drives real change for our customers' businesses and brands."

Across the advertising industry, the use of generative AI is expanding rapidly, and AI production capabilities are emerging as a new competitive differentiator.