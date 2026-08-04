Seven-Eleven said Tuesday that its Ohayo Brûlée Milk sold 200,000 units within 10 days of launch, pushing cumulative sales of its four globally sourced Japanese desserts — Jersey Milk Pudding, Fresh Choco Pie, Toraku Royal Custard Pudding and Ohayo Brûlée Milk — past 4 million units.

The convenience store chain has strengthened its dessert lineup by bringing proven overseas hits to the South Korean market. Its flagship product, Ohayo Jersey Milk Pudding, has sold more than 2.8 million units since its domestic debut in 2024, when it became the first of its kind available in Korea.

The Fresh Choco Pie, launched at the end of last year, sold out its initial stock within two weeks, triggering a shortage. Cumulative sales have since surpassed 800,000 units. The Toraku Royal Custard Pudding, introduced last month, crossed 130,000 units sold within a month of release. Seven-Eleven's dessert sales from January through July rose 60 percent compared with the same period last year.

"We will continue to leverage Seven-Eleven's global network and direct-sourcing expertise to be the first to introduce standout products gaining buzz overseas, further strengthening our dessert lineup," said Yoon Se-young, head of Seven-Eleven's global sourcing team.