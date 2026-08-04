Seoul's Gangdong-gu is running a low-interest loan program to help food and beverage businesses cover facility upgrade costs and create a safer dining environment for residents.

Funded entirely by the district, the program covers up to 80 percent of facility improvement costs, with a maximum loan of 50 million won ($34,900) per business at an annual interest rate of 1 percent. Loans are repaid in equal installments over three years following a one-year grace period. Applications are accepted until the budget is exhausted.

Eligible businesses include general restaurants, snack bars, bakeries, contracted food service operations, health functional food retailers and food manufacturing facilities. Loan funds may be used to renovate aging kitchens, dining areas, restrooms and ventilation systems. However, purchases of consumables, interior decoration costs, labor costs and lease deposits are excluded. Karaoke bars and nightclubs are generally ineligible, though they may apply if the funds are used solely for restroom improvements.

The district said the program aims to ease the financial burden on business owners while raising hygiene standards at food establishments, creating a dining environment where residents can eat with confidence.

"Facility improvements are an important investment that strengthens a business's competitiveness and builds trust in the local commercial district," district mayor Lee Su-hee said. "We will create a local business environment where both operators and consumers are satisfied, through practical support that reflects the voices from the field."

Businesses wishing to apply may contact the Gangdong-gu Health and Hygiene Division by phone or visit in person for a consultation.