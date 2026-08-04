Seongju-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held an appointment ceremony for civilian expert advisers and an unveiling of the nameplate for its new "Yes We Can! Civil Affairs Office" on Monday, with the county chief, civilian expert committee members and department heads in attendance at the county office's cultural lecture room and outside the Planning and Budget Office.

At the ceremony, 20 people were appointed as civilian expert advisers, including lawyers, administrative agents, architects and retired civil servants with extensive experience resolving civil complaints.

Seongju-gun will deploy these civilian experts as administrative aides and problem-solvers for chronic and complex civil complaints, seeking objective and professional alternatives beyond the conventional administrative perspective.

Following the appointment ceremony, County Chief Jeon Hwa-sik, a representative adviser, the head of the Planning and Budget Office and the union chairman gathered outside the Planning and Budget Office for the nameplate unveiling of the "Yes We Can! Civil Affairs Office."

"I hope the 'Yes We Can! Civil Affairs Office' will break with desk-bound habits and become a true problem-solver in county administration — one that keeps searching for alternatives from the residents' point of view, right to the end," County Chief Jeon said.