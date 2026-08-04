Eunpyeong-gu in Seoul received the Prime Minister's Award on Monday after being named an outstanding institution in the 2025 Local Government Proactive Administration Comprehensive Evaluation.

The recognition marks the fifth consecutive year Eunpyeong-gu has been selected as a top performer in the evaluation — the only district in Seoul to achieve the feat.

The evaluation, administered by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, assesses all 243 local governments nationwide on criteria including the establishment of proactive administration plans, activation of related systems, identification and dissemination of best practices, and measurable improvements in residents' daily lives.

Eunpyeong-gu drew high marks for broadly gathering public input throughout its proactive administration initiatives, publicizing results through diverse media channels, and delivering tangible administrative outcomes through public-private collaboration.

Two standout cases were particularly recognized: "Episode Cafe," a support hub for youth aging out of the foster care system, and "Welfare Consultation Talk-Talk Review," a program designed to reach residents falling through the cracks of the social welfare system. Both were credited with contributing to the district's selection.

To sustain the momentum, Eunpyeong-gu plans to establish and implement a "Proactive Administration Committee Opinion Activation Plan" in the second half of 2026, strengthening institutional support so civil servants can pursue proactive administration with confidence.

"We will further strengthen the foundation for proactive administration so we can respond proactively to evolving administrative demands," district mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will do our utmost to ensure that proactive administration makes residents' lives shine even brighter."