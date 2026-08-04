Jongno-gu has partnered with local restaurants to launch "Ddabap Ddabap," a program that connects food-insecure children with warm meals through a network of participating eateries.

As dining costs rise, the range of menu options available within the standard meal-support allowance of 10,000 won ($7) per meal has steadily narrowed. Against that backdrop, restaurants that share the district's commitment are voluntarily offering discounts and free meals to help children eat well and grow up healthy.

To establish a formal foundation for the program, Jongno-gu amended a related ordinance and, through an internal staff competition, settled on "Ddabap Ddabap Jongno-gu Children's Meal Partner Restaurant" as the official designation. The name carries a double meaning: a pledge to provide a warm meal without fail, and a vision of residents and small-business owners building together a neighborhood where no child goes hungry.

Five partner restaurants are currently operating under the program — Bukchon Kimchijae (50% discount on all menu items), Ihwa Kimchi Jjigae (select menu items available for 10,000 won), Noksan (free meals up to a 60,000 won limit), Ichaedon Sungindon branch (50% discount on all menu items) and Eomma Kimbap (1,000 won discount per transaction) — each participating in a way that suits its own circumstances.

Jongno-gu has provided each partner restaurant with an official Ddabap Ddabap certification sign. Scanning the QR code on the sign lets children check discount details and how to use the benefit at each restaurant.

As outreach has consistently expanded, more children have been visiting the partner restaurants. Some establishments have naturally built ongoing relationships with the children, becoming go-to spots where they can eat comfortably and feel at home. The program is fostering something beyond simple support — a neighborhood culture in which the whole community looks after its children.

Each restaurant has its own reason for joining. Eomma Kimbap said it wanted "to offer even a small bit of help to children despite the difficult economic times." The Ichaedon Sungindon branch said it was moved by the sight of growing children "giving up what they actually want to eat and checking the price before choosing from the menu."

Noksan, a fusion Chinese restaurant, said it wanted "to act on a dream I have carried since childhood — to help someone in need." Bukchon Kimchijae and Ihwa Kimchi Jjigae also joined Ddabap Ddabap so that children could enjoy a warm meal without financial worry, taking on the role of a local safety net.

Jongno-gu plans to steadily expand the number of partner restaurants and build a more comprehensive children's meal-support system through public-private cooperation. Restaurants wishing to join may contact the Children's Care Team at the district's Child Welfare Division by phone.

District Mayor Yoo Chan-jong expressed deep gratitude to the business owners "who have taken the lead in sharing voluntarily," adding that the district would "continue to expand the network of partner restaurants and make Jongno a place where no child has to worry about going hungry."