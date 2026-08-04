Seoul's Nowon-gu district office, led by District Mayor Seo Jun-o, has resolved an employment dispute involving security guards at Sanggye Boram Apartment, brokering a mutual-benefit agreement that includes reinstating guards who had not been rehired after a contractor change.

The district office organized two rounds of talks — the first on Wednesday and the second on Thursday — bringing together the labor union, the security contractor and the apartment's residents' association. All parties reached a final agreement on Thursday.

The dispute began in late May when a new security contractor took over at the complex and failed to retain some of the existing guards. As job insecurity grew among long-serving security workers and the conflict showed no signs of resolution, the district office stepped in to facilitate dialogue among the parties.

Employment continuity and labor relations are governed by private contracts and labor law, leaving limited room for direct administrative intervention. Even so, the district office took an active role in arranging talks and working toward common ground, citing concern over the broader impact a prolonged dispute could have on the apartment community.

Bridging the gap between the parties proved difficult, but the talks ultimately produced an agreement: reinstatement of the unhired guards would be the guiding principle, with those facing the most urgent financial hardship reinstated first, and the remaining guards given hiring priority and job-placement support as vacancies arise.

The agreement was made possible through the district office's mediation efforts alongside those of Kim Jun-seong, a Seoul Metropolitan Council member representing the Democratic Party of Korea's Nowon-eul district committee, who served as a communication channel and helped align the parties' positions. Kim facilitated dialogue among the union, the contractor and the residents' association throughout the process.

Shortly after the agreement was reached, District Mayor Seo expressed his gratitude on social media. "We were able to find a path to resolution thanks to the efforts of everyone who understood each other's positions and made concessions step by step," he wrote. He added that the district office would use the agreement as a new starting point, closely monitor its implementation, and continue working toward "a healthy apartment community where both residents and workers are respected."

The mediation reflects the field-first, communication-first governing philosophy Seo has pursued since taking office. He had previously gone directly to the scene of a tree-toppling accident on Dongil-ro to oversee the response and inspect measures to prevent a recurrence, personally explaining the cause and follow-up plans to nearby merchants. The resolution of the security guard dispute similarly demonstrated his approach of engaging stakeholders directly and finding solutions through dialogue.

"Conflict deepens when dialogue breaks down," Seo said. "Creating a space where people can sit down together again is one of the most important roles of local government. Going forward, I will keep the door to dialogue open on any issue and continue working with residents to find solutions."