Gwanak-gu has established a new "Housing Project Rapid Support Unit" under the direct authority of District Mayor Park Jun-hee to accelerate and systematically manage residential redevelopment and reconstruction projects in the district.

The unit, which launched July 31, handles project application intake and review, conflict mediation and resolution, and operation of a redevelopment and reconstruction advisory panel — providing close support across every stage from planning to ground-breaking.

The unit will operate as a task force through the end of December before converting to a permanent body on Jan. 1, 2027.

From the application stage onward, the district will regularly convene a redevelopment and reconstruction advisory panel composed of specialists in urban planning, architecture, transportation and law. The panel will assess site conditions, access roads and zone boundaries to reduce early-stage trial and error and raise the quality of redevelopment plans.

Gwanak-gu will also establish a progress management system that sets milestone deadlines at each phase and continuously monitors implementation. Through this system, the district plans to closely analyze the causes of long-stalled zones and swiftly address matters requiring coordination with relevant agencies or administrative support.

A total of 32 redevelopment and reconstruction projects are currently under way in Gwanak-gu, centered on the Sillim Redevelopment Promotion District. The reorganization will allow the district to examine zone-specific issues in greater detail and strengthen cooperation among residents, associations and relevant agencies to improve both the pace and quality of the projects.

In addition, reflecting the district's many hillside areas and aging residential neighborhoods, the district plans to link the projects to improvements in pedestrian infrastructure, expansion of community facilities and resolution of parking shortages, with the aim of enhancing residents' convenience and safety.

"Centered on the Housing Project Rapid Support Unit under my direct authority, we will strengthen tailored support — from expert review at the earliest stages to conflict mediation after zone designation," District Mayor Park said. "We will communicate closely with residents, associations and experts to deliver stable yet swift improvements to the residential environment."