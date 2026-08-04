Seongdong-gu in Seoul is renewing its liability insurance support program for people with developmental disabilities — the first of its kind in the country — to continue protecting residents against unexpected accidents during daily life and social activities. The district is led by District Mayor Yoo Bo-hwa.

The program covers bodily injury and property damage that people with developmental disabilities and their families may cause during everyday activities or outings, easing the financial burden of liability and allowing them to live more confidently in the community. Coverage is renewed on an annual basis.

The second-year coverage period runs from Saturday, Aug. 1 through July 31, 2027. The program is open to residents of Seongdong-gu registered with intellectual or autism-spectrum disabilities. Existing enrollees will be renewed automatically without any additional paperwork. However, those who have recently moved into the district or who did not previously apply may submit a new application from Monday, Aug. 3 through Nov. 30 at their neighborhood community center or the Seongdong-gu District Office's Division of Disability Welfare.

Feedback from the community over the past year has been strongly positive. Families of people with developmental disabilities had long struggled to obtain private insurance coverage, leaving them financially and emotionally exposed when accidents occurred. The program has significantly reduced that burden and earned high satisfaction ratings from enrollees and their families.

In practice, six insurance claims were paid out over the past year, with the majority covering damage to property and facilities caused by sudden behavioral episodes among people with severe developmental disabilities.

In one representative case, a person with a developmental disability identified only as "A" accidentally damaged equipment at a facility and broke another person's mobile phone while struggling to manage their emotions during a visit. In the past, the family would have had to cover repair costs running into the hundreds of thousands of won out of pocket. Under the liability insurance program, compensation was processed quickly, allowing the individual to continue using the facility without disruption.

Before the program launched, many families had avoided outings and facility visits altogether out of fear of liability disputes or conflicts with neighbors. With a reliable compensation framework now in place, the program has reduced the burden not only on people with developmental disabilities and their families but also on care institutions, producing wide positive effects.

Anyone who experiences an accident during the coverage period should contact Wheelchairkorea.com by phone to begin the consultation and claims process.

"This liability insurance is more than just financial support — it is a safety net that allows people with disabilities and their families to enjoy everyday life alongside their neighbors with peace of mind," District Mayor Yoo said. "Building on the results and high satisfaction we have seen over the past year, we will continue to spare no effort in supporting the active social participation of people with developmental disabilities and in creating a secure care environment."