Seoul's Jung-gu district has completed its "Myeong-dong Streetscape Improvement Project," which broke ground last November, the district announced Tuesday.

The upgrades cover the Myeong-dong Underground Shopping Center, the underpass entrances in front of the Central Post Office, and the plaza in front of Myeongdong Arts Theater, giving the area around Myeong-dong Square a cleaner, more comfortable feel.

The project was carried out in step with the development of Myeong-dong Square as a designated outdoor advertising free-display zone. Selected in 2024 for the Seoul Metropolitan Government's design and streetscape grant program, the project drew a combined city and district budget of 1.4 billion won ($977,000) and focused on renovating aging facilities to match the area's new large LED screens and media poles, while expanding rest spaces for visitors.

The canopies at exits 13 and 15 of the Myeong-dong Underground Shopping Center were redesigned to complement the large LED display soon to be installed at the nearby Lotte Young Plaza and the large media pole on Namdaemun-ro, giving the gateway to Myeong-dong a more polished look. At night, lighting added to the gradient canopies creates a distinctive atmosphere.

Exits 1 and 5 of the underpass in front of the Central Post Office were opened up to feel less enclosed. Stone structures and aging fixtures that had made the space dark and cramped were replaced with transparent glass panels and new lighting. The changes also open up sightlines to the large Shinsegae department store LED display, which draws large crowds every year-end.

The public open space in front of Myeongdong Arts Theater was redesigned as a cultural rest plaza. The spot already draws steady crowds for busking performances, festivals and other cultural events, and features a media pole and following-media installation, but visitors had consistently noted a lack of places to sit and rest.

In response, the district repaved the worn flooring and installed tables and chairs to give visitors a place to stay. An aging LED display within the open space is also set to be replaced with a larger unit, and the district expects the plaza to become an even more vibrant cultural hub as it integrates a wider range of media content.

Merchants in Myeong-dong responded positively. "The street has a much cleaner and more sophisticated feel," one said. Others noted that tourists now seemed to sit and linger more comfortably with the new rest spaces, and expressed hope that the renewed energy on the street would translate into stronger business.

The district plans to continue building a stay-oriented tourism environment where large LED displays, media poles, plazas and streets blend naturally, strengthening Myeong-dong's appeal as a destination.

Jung-gu District Mayor Kim Gil-sung said Myeong-dong is "South Korea's premier tourist destination and a digital media landmark visited by people from around the world," adding that the district would "keep improving the area to make it easier to walk through and more enjoyable to stay in, so that Myeong-dong's appeal continues to grow."