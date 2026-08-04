Daytime high temperatures in Goryeong, North Gyeongsang Province, and Daegu surpassed 41 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon, weather authorities said.

Korea Meteorological Administration minute-by-minute observation data showed that as of 3:37 p.m. Monday — when heat wave alerts were in effect across most of the region — daytime highs at Goryeong and Sinam in Daegu's Dong-gu stood at 41.2 C and 41.1 C, respectively.

The last time Daegu's daytime high exceeded 40 C was Aug. 1, 1942. However, that reading came from Daegu's official representative weather station, not an automated weather station (AWS) like the one at Sinam in Dong-gu.

The all-time high for North Gyeongsang Province at a representative station is 40.4 C, recorded in Uiseong on Aug. 1, 2018.

In AWS observations, Yeongcheon's Sinnyeong logged a daytime high of 41 C on Aug. 4, 2018.