Yeungnam University of Science and Technology ran a summer overseas training program from July 5 to Aug. 2 to strengthen students' global competencies and international competitiveness, the school announced Monday.

The program, held in China, was open to students in the casino and surveillance major under the tourism service department, as well as those in the physical therapy department.

Participants gained language skills, hands-on major training and cultural experience at local educational institutions in China, building a global mindset and practical capabilities.

Twenty-three students from the casino and surveillance major took part in an overseas internship program at Jilin Communications Polytechnic in Changchun, Jilin Province.

Over four weeks, they completed intensive Chinese-language courses covering everyday conversation and tourism service terminology, and joined cultural immersion and student exchange activities to develop their communication skills and service orientation.

The physical therapy department also ran a tailored program suited to its field.

Twenty-eight physical therapy students visited the College of Rehabilitation Medicine at Qilu Medical University in Shandong Province from July 7 to July 11, taking part in a global major training program that gave them direct exposure to Chinese rehabilitation medicine and traditional medicine.

"We will continue to expand overseas training and major-linked global programs so that students can grow into skilled professionals capable of making their mark on the international stage," said Lee Jae-yong, president of Yeungnam University of Science and Technology.