Gangnam-gu (district mayor Kim Hyeon-gi) has launched a generative AI-powered chatbot — dubbed the "Gangnam AI Chatbot" — that lets residents look up administrative information through natural conversation.

The chatbot went live Monday on the district's official website, running 24 hours a day. No separate app installation is required; users simply tap the chatbot icon on the homepage to get started.

What sets the chatbot apart from generic information services is its grounding in Gangnam-gu's own administrative standards and civil complaint procedures. The district built a dedicated knowledge database by training the system on more than 7,000 posts and pieces of content drawn from official sources — including the district website, operational manuals, civil complaint forms and the district administration white paper. The database is linked to retrieval-augmented generation technology to improve the accuracy and consistency of responses.

High-demand inquiry categories — parking and stopping violations, taxation, real estate, construction and welfare — receive particular emphasis. When a user asks a question, the chatbot walks through the required steps one by one and provides the relevant department, phone number and office hours. Matters requiring individual judgment are routed directly to the responsible department, sparing residents the trouble of hunting down information on their own.

The district's existing website search required users to enter precise keywords to find what they needed. The AI chatbot understands natural language, so residents can phrase questions in everyday terms — such as "How much does a passport cost?" — and still receive accurate guidance.

The chatbot also supports voice interaction and multiple languages. Users who find typing inconvenient can speak their questions and hear the answers aloud. Queries submitted in English, Chinese and other languages are answered in the same language, improving information access for foreign residents and tourists. Plain language and step-by-step explanations make the service accessible to older residents and others who may be less comfortable with digital tools.

Beyond administrative and civil complaint guidance, the chatbot serves as a digital promotion channel. The interface features a news ticker that cycles through suggested questions alongside short updates on key district policies and events. Users can tap any item to view the full details immediately.

The district plans to analyze accumulated question patterns and usage data to continuously refine the chatbot's responses. New policies, administrative services and updated website content will be fed into the knowledge database on an ongoing basis to keep information current.

"The AI chatbot will become a new communication channel that makes it easier for residents to find the administrative information they need," district mayor Kim said. "We will continue to harness digital technology to expand resident-centered administrative services and improve convenience."