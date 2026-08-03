Seongbuk-gu's signature summer festival, Seongbuk Culture Vacances, drew 7,302 visitors over three days last weekend, cementing its status as one of Seoul's premier urban summer festivals.

Opening ceremonies were held Saturday at Uicheon Stream and Gireum-dong, kicking off the festival in earnest. The ceremonies featured magic shows and traditional performing arts, and Seongbuk-gu District Mayor Lee Seung-ro joined children in water play to mark the occasion.

Families seeking relief from the summer heat turned out in large numbers. Children splashed in large pools, rode water slides and watched bubble shows, while parents praised the festival as a safe, city-based alternative to traveling far from home.

The Seoul Sungdeok Elementary School venue runs through Monday, while the Uicheon Stream and Gireum-dong sites will continue offering water facilities and performance programs through Aug. 9.

"We organized Seongbuk Culture Vacances so that families can enjoy a cool summer together close to home, without having to travel far," District Mayor Lee said. "We will do our best to ensure the festival remains safe and enjoyable for the rest of its run."