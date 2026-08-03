Seoul's Gangseo-gu District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon hosted a summer water play event Monday for families raising children with disabilities, spending the day with the children at an event dubbed "Cool-hday."

About 80 children with disabilities and their parents gathered at the water playground of the Seoul Water Regeneration Experience Center for the event.

Jin moved through the venue greeting children and engaging with them throughout the day.

Before the water activities began, he led the children in a warm-up exercise routine to help them play safely.

The event drew community support as well. The Seoul Water Regeneration Center provided the venue and donated towels, while the Woori Bank Gangseo-gu branch and Domino's Pizza's Deungchon-Gayang location contributed dosirak, parasols and other supplies worth 2 million won ($1,400), along with 40 pizzas.

"We organized this event so the children could cool off and enjoy the water safely," Jin said. "Although the event is just one day, I will do my best to make every day special for children with disabilities."