The Gangnam-gu Council, led by Speaker Lee Jae-jin, attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang on Saturday at the Kukkiwon Central Training Center.

The World Taekwondo Hanmadang is a global taekwondo festival with a 34-year history dating back to its inaugural edition in 1992. Kukkiwon hosts the event, with the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang Organizing Committee serving as its operator. This year's edition marks a fresh start at Kukkiwon — the spiritual home of taekwondo — for the first time in a decade, under the slogan "THE FIRST LIGHT — Kukkiwon, A New Dawn for the World Taekwondo Hanmadang." About 5,000 taekwondo practitioners from 62 countries are taking part.

The competition runs from Saturday through Wednesday at Kukkiwon — including its indoor arena and outdoor grounds — and along Teheran-ro, featuring 170 divisions across 15 events such as poomsae, breaking, taekwondo aerobics and sparring.

Attending the opening ceremony alongside Speaker Lee were Administrative Safety Committee Chair Lee In-seon, Economic and Urban Committee Chair Song Yeong-gwang, and council members Bok Jin-gyeong, Lee Dong-ho, Lee Sang-ae, Park Dae-yong, Kim Yun-hui, Han Seong-sun, Lee Jong-won (District Na), Kim Yeong-min, Yeom Hui-ok, Hwang Tae-hyeon, Lee Jong-won (District Ma), Go Eun-jin, Bae Geun-hui, Eun Myeong-ju and No Mi-jin.

"Taekwondo is a great cultural heritage and a sport of peace that unites people around the world," Lee said. "The Gangnam-gu Council will offer its full support to ensure this competition is held safely and successfully, and we will always stand with taekwondo practitioners from across the globe so they can create unforgettable memories here in Gangnam."