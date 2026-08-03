The owner of a Siamese crocodile — a critically endangered species — found along a riverbank in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, has been additionally charged with keeping an alligator snapping turtle without a permit.

The Yeoju Police Station booked the man, identified only as A, in his 30s, on additional charges of violating the Wildlife Protection and Management Act, according to Yonhap Monday.

A is accused of raising an alligator snapping turtle — listed as a Class II endangered species under CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) — without authorization.

Police confirmed the species through the National Institute of Ecology.

A claims he purchased and raised the turtle long ago, but police booked him regardless of whether the turtle was classified as an endangered species at the time of purchase, saying that keeping it without a permit already violates current law.

The case began July 18, when a passerby near Soyang Stream in Changdong, Yeoju, reported seeing what appeared to be a pet crocodile. Fire department crews captured the animal, which was later identified as a Siamese crocodile — a Class I internationally endangered species. Police launched an investigation into the owner and arrested A eight days later, on July 26, booking him on charges of violating the Wildlife Protection and Management Act.

Officers discovered the alligator snapping turtle — known as an ecosystem-disrupting species — at A's residence and had been conducting a follow-up investigation.