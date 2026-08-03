Idol group RESCENE has launched its first official promotional activity as tourism ambassador for Gyeongju.

According to Gyeongju City on Monday, RESCENE filmed digital promotional content Sunday at Rawon in the Bomun Tourism Complex.

Dressed in traditional Korean attire, the members toured the gardens and reenacted a Silla princess procession alongside the Silla Royal Fanfare Corps.

The footage, including short-form clips, will be released in stages through Gyeongju City's official social media channels. The content blends Gyeongju's history, culture and tourism resources with K-pop to showcase the city's appeal to domestic and international tourists, including the MZ generation.

The city plans to maximize its promotional impact by involving RESCENE in major festivals and events, broadening its connection with younger audiences.

The city appointed RESCENE as its tourism ambassador in late June. Member Jena, who is from Gyeongju, has consistently shown affection for her hometown and is known among fans by the nickname "Silla Princess."

"We hope Gyeongju's beautiful history, culture and tourism resources will become known at home and abroad through a variety of activities, including photos and videos," Gyeongju Mayor Ju Nak-young said.

Meanwhile, RESCENE members have also been named tourism ambassadors for their respective hometowns beyond Gyeongju, including Geoje, Goyang and Suwon.