Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back convened an emergency meeting of the military's top commanders at the Joint Chiefs of Staff operations command center on Monday and ordered a special discipline review across all branches of the armed forces.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Ahn directed that a "joint special discipline review task force" be formed under the ministry's inspector general to conduct intensive checks on operational discipline and reporting chains across all units — beginning with the Army's 1st Corps — before the conclusion of the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) CPX.

He went on to say that "the foundation of unit operations must be current operations and realistic training grounded in basic principles," adding that the military "must stand tall as a strong force that the public trusts and the enemy fears — one that does not crumble in the face of any threat."

The "lapses in operational discipline" Ahn cited appeared to refer to recently reported controversies, including guidelines that allowed front-line Army 1st Corps general outpost and forward observation post units to conduct guard operations without live ammunition loaded, as well as an incident in which a US military drone was misidentified.

Before the meeting, the Ministry of National Defense relieved Army 1st Corps commander Lt. Gen. Han Gi-seong of his duties effective Monday and announced he would be subject to an investigation.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the chiefs of staff of each service branch, operational commanders, and heads of national-level and joint units, who discussed recent enemy activities, operational discipline across South Korean forces, and overall military readiness.

In addition, participants reviewed the military's disaster preparedness posture in response to the ongoing heat wave and other severe weather conditions, and agreed to strengthen commander-led efforts to prevent casualties.