Eyewitness accounts of a man wearing a women's one-piece swimsuit at a Han River pool in Seoul have spread online, igniting debate during a stretch of intense summer heat.

Posts about the incident began circulating widely on social media in recent days.

A photo shared alongside the posts showed an adult man in a pink one-piece swimsuit preparing to enter the pool, surrounded by other visitors enjoying the water.

The person who submitted the tip wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The Han River pool is not an easy place to be. There are a lot of children and families — why would someone do this?"

One comment on the post read: "I saw this person too. I also witnessed police taking him away." However, it could not be confirmed whether police were actually dispatched or why the man left the scene.

Reactions among online users were divided. Some said they felt uncomfortable throughout the visit given the number of children present, questioned whether the incident fell under the banner of gender diversity, and said they would not let their daughters go to the restroom alone. Others argued it was a matter of personal freedom, questioned what harm could come from the color or style of a swimsuit that was not particularly revealing, said the outfit alone could not be considered harmful to others, suggested people simply ignore it, and noted that taking photos of strangers without consent is itself a crime.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government operates six Han River aquatic facilities, including pools at Yeouido and Ttukseom and water play areas at Gwangnaru, Jamsil, Nanji and Yanghwa. Visitor numbers have surged as the vacation season coincides with the ongoing heat wave.