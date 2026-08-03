Seoul's Gangbuk-gu district said Monday it will extend enforcement against illegal commercial activity at Ui Valley through the summer holiday season, expanding patrols to weekends in addition to existing weekday operations.

"Some establishments have repeatedly conducted illegal business on weekends, taking advantage of reduced enforcement staffing," a Gangbuk-gu official said.

The district will extend its intensive crackdown period — originally set to run through Aug. 17 — to Sept. 20, and will deploy a joint inspection team drawn from four departments: construction management, health and sanitation, parks and green spaces, and water management. The team will conduct focused on-site inspections every weekend.

The crackdown targets unauthorized occupation of riverside zones — such as setting up parasols or commercial structures in stream areas — as well as illegal outdoor vending outside licensed premises. The district also plans to conduct joint inspections with the Ministry of Interior and Safety and share on-site findings and enforcement results.

When violations are found, the district said it will go beyond simple warnings and take strict action under relevant laws. Unauthorized occupation of stream zones will be subject to administrative enforcement and criminal referral, while illegal outdoor vending will face administrative penalties — including business suspension or closure — depending on the severity and frequency of violations.

To prevent illegal operations from resuming after crackdowns, the district will maintain ongoing surveillance and facility management. At six locations identified as high-risk for recurrence, it will install closed-circuit television cameras and banners prohibiting unauthorized occupation and illegal vending within stream zones, and will hire dedicated staff to sustain year-round enforcement.

The district plans to publicize the prohibitions on unauthorized occupation and illegal outdoor vending through its website, SNS and on-site banners, and will continue to advise residents and visitors not to patronize illegal commercial facilities.

"Ui Valley is a space that all residents and visitors should be able to enjoy freely and safely," Gangbuk-gu District Chief Jung Chang-su said. "We will take firm action against the illegal commercial activity that recurs every weekend, working with relevant agencies, and will manage the area thoroughly to prevent it from happening again."