As record-breaking heat continues to strain the health and daily lives of residents in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, BNK Financial Group has been rolling out a range of initiatives to help vulnerable groups get through the summer safely.

Busan Bank has partnered with the Busan city government to expand its summer "heat shelter" program into a year-round "neighborhood climate shelter" network. During business hours, anyone can visit a nearby branch to use the air-conditioned rest space and access chilled water. The program now runs throughout the year to address not only summer heat waves but also winter cold snaps driven by climate change.

Gyeongnam Bank has distributed energy vouchers to about 4,360 households through the South Gyeongsang Province branch of the Community Chest of Korea to ease the burden of summer energy costs for vulnerable residents. The bank also plans to provide 15,000 bottles of water to mobile worker support centers in Changwon, Gimhae, Yangsan, Jinju and Ulsan to help delivery workers, couriers, designated drivers and other outdoor workers prevent heat-related illness.

BNK Financial Group has also been expanding its support for heat-vulnerable groups through a "Cool Summer" project, carried out with the Busan city government and the Busan branch of the Community Chest of Korea, under which 2,000 electric fans are being distributed to vulnerable residents in the region.

"As the unprecedented heat wave is making life harder for local residents than ever before, we want to do our part as the region's leading financial group to help citizens stay safe in their daily lives," a BNK Financial Group official said. "We will continue to pursue tailored social contribution activities so that residents can return to a safe and healthy everyday life."