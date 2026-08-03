Artists who defined South Korean pop music in the 1990s are heading to Busan for a three-day outdoor festival next month.

ING KOREA announced Monday that the ING KOREA Red Wave 2026 Busan Music Festival will be held Aug. 28-30 at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Cinema Center.

The event is organized by ING KOREA, a brand and cultural content company that promotes Korean culture and content globally. The festival is designed to bring the music and artists of the 1990s — widely regarded as the golden age of Korean pop — back to the stage for contemporary audiences.

The opening night on Aug. 28 will feature Cho Sung-mo, Kim Hyun-jung, R.ef, DJ Chunja and Space A. The following night, Aug. 29, will see DJ DOC (Lee Ha-neul and Jeong Jae-yong), Hyun Jin-young, DJ Cool Kim Sung-su, Heidi and V.O.S take the stage. The festival closes Aug. 30 with performances by Rula, Gupi, Noise, Jaja and Cleo.

Organizers say the festival goes beyond simply replaying old hits, framing it as a cross-generational experience where audiences can share memories and create new ones through music. Artists spanning ballads, dance, vocal groups and DJ sets will showcase the breadth of 1990s Korean pop.

Signature hits and live performances will be paired with modern visuals, lighting and sound technology — offering longtime fans a nostalgic reunion and younger audiences a fresh encounter with the era's music.

The festival grounds will open daily at 11 a.m., with main performances running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Before the shows begin, visitors can enjoy food stalls and drinks set up across the outdoor plaza. The event is designed as a full day out for families, friends and couples.

"Retro is not simply a trend of looking back at the past — it is a cultural language that connects generations," an ING KOREA official said. "We will create a living stage where audiences who remember the music of that era and those discovering it fresh through today's sensibility can enjoy it together."

Detailed performance schedules, on-site programs and ticketing information will be released through the organizer's official SNS channels and Ticket Link.