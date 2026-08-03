A US startup that offered job interviews to applicants willing to tattoo its logo on their bodies has apologized after the stunt sparked a public backlash.

According to the New York Post and other outlets, Jordan Zietz, CEO of Lemonlime — a startup that develops AI agents for businesses — organized an unusual recruiting event at a startup conference in San Francisco on Thursday.

Zietz invited a tattoo artist to the event and offered on-the-spot interviews to anyone who had the company's logo permanently inked on their body. Seven people reportedly went through with it.

Zietz later shared the news on LinkedIn, saying he wanted to "meet exceptional people and see if they're as weird as us." He added that "dedication to our mission matters above all else" and encouraged anyone planning to apply to keep that in mind.

As the post spread online, criticism mounted that the stunt exploited tech job seekers desperate for work. "The job market is so broken that people have to get a permanent tattoo just to get an interview," one user said.

As the controversy grew, Zietz posted a lengthy apology, acknowledging that while he had wanted to meet people "in a fun and memorable way," the stunt was ultimately "reckless."

He said all participants had voluntarily chosen their own tattoo designs and that no one was pressured to get the company logo. He also said the company would cover the full cost of removal for anyone who regretted their decision.

Despite the backlash, all seven applicants who got the tattoos are reportedly moving forward in the company's hiring process for AI and engineering roles.

Meanwhile, Palmer Luckey, founder of US defense startup Anduril, defended Zietz, saying "critics will never be satisfied."

"There is nothing wrong with adults getting tattoos," Luckey said. "We don't need to treat college-educated adults like children who need to be protected."