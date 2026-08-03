Chef Jeong Ji-sun has revealed that she gives luxury sedans and designer handbags to employees who stay with her long term.

The disclosure came Sunday on KBS 2TV's "Sajangnim Gwineun Dangnaegwi" ("My Boss Has Donkey Ears"), where Jeong shared details of the staff welfare benefits she provides.

The conversation began after employees voiced frustration that their workload had grown faster than the team's headcount, prompting Jeong to outline what she offers in return.

"The welfare is good for employees who have been with me a long time," she said, adding that long-serving staff receive a luxury sedan as a gift. She surprised the cast by mentioning that five employees had recently received cars.

For staff who find car maintenance costs too burdensome, she offers a designer handbag of their choosing instead. In practice, some employees have already chosen between the two options.

Jeong also said she runs a quarterly incentive system, paying staff bonuses every three months based on sales, with managers receiving larger amounts than regular employees.

The show's hosts said the benefits sounded highly motivating and praised the welfare package as exceptional.

Jeong added that when she takes staff to overseas events, she covers all expenses herself, starting with airfare.

She also drew attention by offering another unconventional perk — promising to set up blind dates for single employees on her team.

Jeong is one of South Korea's leading Chinese cuisine chefs and gained wider recognition after appearing on the 2024 Netflix show "Culinary Class Wars."