General Motors Korea sold 42,119 vehicles in July — 766 domestically and 41,353 overseas, excluding Cadillac figures — a 30.6 percent increase from the same month a year earlier, the company announced Monday. The result marked the sixth time this year that GM Korea surpassed 40,000 units in a single month.

Overseas sales drove the strong performance. The Chevrolet Trax Crossover, including derivative models, led the way with 26,822 units sold, up 48.1 percent year-on-year. The Chevrolet Trailblazer, also including derivative models, posted 14,531 units over the same period, a 12.6 percent increase.

Domestic sales, however, fell sharply. GM Korea moved only 766 units in the local market last month, down 37.5 percent from a year earlier.

Gustavo Colossi, vice president of sales, service and marketing at GM Korea, said the company is strengthening its after-sales service infrastructure to match the product competitiveness of the Trax Crossover and Trailblazer as both models continue to post steady results in global markets. "In August, we will actively deliver differentiated value through customer-tailored services and promotions prepared for the summer season, and work to enhance the brand experience," he said.

Meanwhile, GM Korea offers a diverse product portfolio to domestic customers under a multi-brand strategy, providing high-quality service through a nationwide network of service centers built on GM-certified technology and standardized procedures.

In July, GM Korea ranked first for the eighth consecutive year in the automotive after-sales service category of the 2026 Korea Service Quality Index customer-contact survey, organized by Korea Management Association Consulting.

The survey measures and indexes the level of service quality that customers perceive during face-to-face service interactions. This year's edition covered 132 companies and institutions across 32 industry sectors.