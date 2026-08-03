We call popular entertainers stars — because they shine like the ones in the sky. Meet them in person, and many do seem to glow, a radiance that takes no small effort to cultivate. Part of that glow comes simply from a bright expression: when you are surrounded by people who adore you, it is hard not to smile. A star who looks gloomy would hardly feel like a star at all. So they greet the world with warmth, day after day — which is no easy thing. The aura we sense around a star comes less from greatness than from that brightness.

Stars become a kind of light for the world. Their influence extends beyond a cheerful face to their actions and their thinking — which is precisely why we call them public figures. When a star causes a social controversy, the fallout is enormous, because their reach is enormous. The less influence a person has, the less their missteps matter; few people are paying close attention. But a public figure operates under a different set of rules.

A star's story of growth moves people. Tales of overcoming hardship, of rising after failure, give strength to many. Most stars have fought through real adversity — long stretches of obscurity before anyone knew their name. None of them were born shining. They polished themselves until they did. That is why stars become symbols of hope: they broke through darkness and kept going.

A single word from a star can bring joy to thousands. A photo taken together carries happiness that is hard to measure. Fans gather into fan clubs partly for the pleasure of finding others who feel exactly as they do. That is why stars must be careful with their words and actions — not because they are forbidden from speaking freely, but because someone is always watching. Many fans take a star's words as a personal motto, carrying them close to the heart. The effort to speak well and with care is part of the work.

The most influential star in the world today is, without question, BTS. At their world tour performances, fans arrive looking as though they have been handed the whole world. Catching even a distant glimpse of the group fills people with extraordinary happiness. BTS must find that both gratifying and daunting. Being a star is not easy. Stars shine on their own, but they shine even brighter through the love of their fans. The light between a star and their audience runs in both directions.

Certain words define BTS. The first that comes to mind is "communication." It would not be an overstatement to say that BTS's present was built on it. Active engagement through social media, and the kind of communication that shows fans an easy, everyday side of their lives, broke down the wall between star and audience. The sense that these are people not so different from oneself is what gave rise to ARMY — "gave rise to" feels more accurate than "created" — all around the world.

The second word is "growth." Many fans grow alongside BTS — from obscurity to recognition, from setback to resilience, sharing the growing pains along the way. They share the shadows and tears that follow success. Even as stars, BTS makes clear that light always casts a shadow. They push through the dark and keep growing. Fans cheer to see them return from military service more mature than before. Their growth shows not only in dance but in songwriting, composition and performance — and in each member finding and expressing his own distinct voice.

Communication and growth lead naturally to equality and peace. BTS's music reaches across the walls of race, gender, religion and wealth. Music is where equality is made real. The songs they create are for everyone to hear and enjoy — not different because the listener is Korean, not different because the listener is American. Neither race nor language can be a barrier. They do not insist on Korean or English alone. Sign language appears in their music videos. Disability is not a wall either.

War, conflict, discrimination and hatred are not part of BTS's vocabulary. As they offered comfort during the pandemic, consolation and healing are the words that define them. They crossed the walls of discrimination through music and became, in the truest sense, stars. Starlight shines brightest against the darkest sky. I hope they continue to be a light of hope — one that clears the walls of discrimination and hate. When they do, people will write "BTS" and read it as "light." Watching them take on the Grammy Awards, I saw a new light. Another wall is being crossed.

By Cho Hyun-yong, professor at Kyung Hee University