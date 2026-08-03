Seungkwan (real name Boo Seung-kwan), a member of K-pop group Seventeen, has denied a widely circulated story claiming he pre-paid at a restaurant for fans.

During a recent live broadcast on a fan communication platform, Seungkwan said he had "agonized a great deal over whether to bring this up" before addressing the rumor that had spread online.

The story claimed that Seungkwan had pre-paid 600,000 won ($419) at a barbecue restaurant on Jeju Island so that fans visiting the establishment would receive free drinks. Seungkwan was said to be acquainted with the restaurant's owner. The rumor gained traction after some fans who visited the restaurant mentioned receiving drinks, lending the story an air of credibility.

Seungkwan denied it, saying he had "never pre-paid at that restaurant." He added that while he had no intention of discouraging fans from visiting a place he genuinely enjoyed, he did not want "something I never did spreading around as a heartwarming story."

He also said he had since cut contact with the acquaintance who runs the barbecue restaurant. "I cannot tolerate fans being harmed. That is why I ended the relationship," he said.

Seungkwan said that even if he happened upon someone on the street and picked up their meal tab, he would not be making any pre-payments at restaurants going forward. He also asked fans who had been impersonated or suffered similar harm to send an email to his agency.

He further urged fans not to believe anyone claiming to be his acquaintance and offering to obtain concert tickets on their behalf.

Since Seungkwan's denial, speculation has emerged that the story may have been staged to promote the restaurant — that someone had dressed up an inexpensive drink, the kind typically given away in exchange for a review, as a gift from an idol in order to draw customers.