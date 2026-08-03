Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu said it is expanding its "2026 Heat Wave Ice Water Giveaway" project to help residents who spend time outdoors avoid heat-related illness as a prolonged heat wave grips the district.

The district is adding a distribution point in front of the Baebongsan Forest Library, bringing the total number of locations — which include spots along the Jungnangcheon and Seongbukcheon streams and the entrance to Baebongsan — from six to seven. The total number of bottles distributed will rise from 7,200 to 8,400, an increase of 1,200.

The ice water giveaway, which launched July 16, is scheduled to run through the end of August.

In this regard, the Dongdaemun-gu Baro Volunteer Corps, led by Seo In-ja, joined the effort to support residents worn out by the heat.

As part of an outstanding volunteer program support project, the corps held a "Summer Water Giveaway" event at Cheongnyangni Station plaza on Tuesday, July 28.

The event was organized to prevent heat-related illness among residents, elderly people and outdoor workers at the busy Cheongnyangni Station plaza and to help them get through the summer safely. Under Seo's leadership, about 30 corps members handed out 1,000 bottles of chilled water and distributed heat-safety guidelines to passersby, stopping to check on their well-being.

One resident who received a bottle said the cold water was a welcome relief. "I was parched and worn out from walking through the blazing sun at Cheongnyangni Station, but the ice water the volunteers handed me with such warm smiles made the heat just melt away," the resident said.

District Mayor Choi Dong-min said the district is acting proactively by adding distribution points along popular walking paths ahead of an expected worsening of the heat wave next week. "We will closely monitor weather conditions and on-the-ground demand and actively push forward with heat-response measures to keep residents safe," he said.