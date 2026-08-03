Seoul's Songpa-gu, led by District Mayor Seo Gang-seok, will launch a summer reading program combining water play and books at the district's signature Hahaho water park during the summer vacation period. Titled "BOOK SPLASH! 책에 풍덩! 상상에 첨벙! 2026 피서지문고," the program runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 7–9.

The summer reading corner is designed to let children and families encounter books naturally while having fun, blending play and reading into a single summer vacation experience.

This year marks the first time the program has been linked to the Hahaho water park. The idea is to turn the time visitors spend waiting to enter the pool or taking a break into reading time. An outdoor reading space will be set up at the park entrance so families can browse books freely and take part in hands-on programs.

The Hahaho water park drew more than 20,000 visitors last year, making it one of Songpa-gu's signature summer destinations. This year, the park has added a mid-size pool, a climbing pool and a fountain tunnel, and will host a range of performances and activity events. With the reading corner now part of the lineup, the park offers an even richer outing for families during the summer break.

Visitors can borrow about 1,000 books free of charge, including new releases sorted by age group — from children's titles to general nonfiction. The outdoor "booknick" space is furnished with beanbag chairs and camping chairs, giving families a comfortable spot to read and rest between swims.

Reading-linked activity programs will also run alongside the book lending. Children can make their own bookmarks or decorate mechanical pencils, connecting play and reading in a natural way and giving families a cultural experience to enjoy together during the summer break.

Members of the 23 saemaul library branches across the district's neighborhoods will volunteer to staff the event, handling book loans and running the programs. The community-driven nature of the event — built by and for local residents — adds to its significance as a grassroots reading-culture initiative.

The reading corner will operate free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the entrance to the Hahaho water park. Hours may be adjusted in the event of rain, in line with the water park's own weather policy.

"We set this up so children can have a great time in the water and then naturally pick up a book during their breaks," District Mayor Seo said. "We will keep expanding spaces where play and learning go hand in hand, to make Songpa a great place to raise children."