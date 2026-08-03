Seoul's Yongsan-gu is recruiting participating institutions for the second half of its children's ecological education program, "Play with Nature! Garden Playground," run in partnership with Yongsan Family Park.

The program lets children directly observe and experience the ecology of the park and its garden plots. Through age-appropriate activities, participants develop an understanding of nature and eco-friendly practices while learning the importance of environmental conservation.

The district ran the first half of the program from May through July and, encouraged by the strong response from participating children, is continuing with a second-half session.

The program is open to children in the 6- to 7-year-old classes at daycare centers and kindergartens within Yongsan-gu. Sessions will be held at the garden inside Yongsan Family Park.

The program runs from Sept. 3 through Nov. 13, with sessions every Thursday and Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. — 90 minutes each.

Each month features a different theme: "Insects with Fluttering Wings" in September, "Meeting Fruits Through the Senses" in October, and "Exploring the Autumn Forest" in November. Participation is free.

Applications are open through Aug. 14, and interested institutions may submit application forms by email. Each session accommodates approximately 10 to 15 children. Registration closes on a first-come, first-served basis and may end early once capacity is reached.

For more information, contact the Yongsan-gu Clean Environment Division.

"As climate change and environmental issues become increasingly important challenges in everyday life, the need for environmental education from an early age is growing," district mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said. "We will consistently expand hands-on environmental education so that children can easily and joyfully learn and practice the value of nature and the environment."