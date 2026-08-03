World's first dedicated Maybach brand center Covers consultation, delivery, service and membership under one roof Silver Lining Edition sells out — center handles 15% of Maybach sales nationwide

Walk past the Cartier and Chanel stores on Apgujeong-ro in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and a building inspired by European cathedral architecture comes into view — the Maybach Brand Center Seoul. The world's only dedicated Maybach showroom and service facility, it opened last July and handles every stage of vehicle ownership in a single location, from consultation and purchase to delivery, maintenance and membership services.

HS Hyosung The Class held a first-anniversary ceremony at the center on Monday, unveiling its operational results over the past year and outlining plans going forward.

"Being the world's first is meaningful in itself, but what weighed on us more was the responsibility of setting new standards on a path no one had walked before," said Park Hong-gyu, director of the Maybach Brand Center Seoul. "We operate so that from the moment a customer walks in — through consultation, vehicle delivery, after-sales service and ownership — it all flows as a single experience."

The Maybach Brand Center Seoul occupies a standalone building with four above-ground floors, one below-ground floor and a total floor area of 2,795 square meters. Designed around the customer's journey rather than simply as a sales space, the center minimizes wait times and delivers a seamless experience — from consultation and vehicle handover to maintenance and after-care — all under one roof.

The ground floor houses a vehicle showroom and customer lounge, while the second floor is a dedicated handover zone where vehicles are delivered to buyers. The third floor contains Salon Privé, a private consultation suite, and the Manufaktur Studio, where customers configure bespoke vehicles.

The center places particular emphasis on personalized brand experiences beyond the transaction itself. Each customer is assigned a dedicated client manager who acts as a private concierge throughout the entire ownership journey, from initial consultation to after-sales service. The Manufaktur Studio supports bespoke consultations in which customers personally select exterior colors, interior materials and stitching details.

The fourth floor is home to Masteria Club, a members-only program exclusive to Maybach customers. The club offers a range of programs including art previews, golf, fine dining, hotel partnerships, and beauty and wellness experiences. HS Hyosung The Class plans to expand personalized services tailored to individual customers' vehicle usage patterns and repurchase cycles.

"The pinnacle of luxury does not begin with offering the most — it begins with providing what is most needed, in the most natural way," Park said. "We will continue to set new standards in customer experience and deepen the distinct character and philosophy that define the Maybach Brand Center Seoul."

The basement floor houses a service center dedicated to Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicles. Certified technicians holding Mercedes-Benz's highest accreditation are on staff, and the center operates a one-to-one matching system that pairs each customer with a dedicated service advisor and technician. Customers whose vehicles are in for maintenance receive an S-Class or Maybach S580 as a loaner, and pickup and delivery service is also available.

The center has also posted strong sales since opening. The Mercedes-Maybach Silver Lining Edition — an exclusive model unveiled to mark the opening — sold out before its official launch, and the subsequently released Night Series also sold out ahead of schedule. The center has welcomed about 2,000 customer visits to date.

"Korea is the world's second-largest market for Maybach sedans," said Noh Jae-bong, chief executive of HS Hyosung The Class. "There are about 60 Mercedes-Benz showrooms across the country, and the Maybach Brand Center Seoul accounts for roughly 15 percent of all Maybach sales among them."