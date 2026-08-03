South Korea's roller freestyle athletes claimed two gold medals at the Roller Freestyle Challenger Indonesia 2026 (Blading Cup Asia) in Jakarta, the Korea Roller Sports Federation announced Monday.

The event is an official World Skate international ranking competition, drawing top athletes from across Asia to compete in the Street discipline. Bouts were held under World Skate rules across qualifying and final rounds, with competitors showcasing high-difficulty tricks and creative performances.

In the men's division, Yun Jong-hyeon took gold, while Kim Ju-won finished fifth and Kang Dong-jun placed 10th. In the women's division, Jang Seo-a won the competition to deliver South Korea's second gold of the tournament. In the junior men's division (under 16), Lee Jun-seong finished sixth, gaining international experience and showing his potential for future growth.

The results confirmed once more the international competitiveness of South Korea's roller freestyle athletes and raised expectations for strong performances at upcoming major international competitions.

Korea Roller Sports Federation President Kim Gyeong-seok congratulated the athletes and coaches on their results and pledged the federation's continued support to strengthen the global competitiveness of roller freestyle.