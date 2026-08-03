KT&G said Monday it is launching two Jeju-exclusive duty-free products — the "Esse Change 1mg Jeju Edition" and the "Mix Ice Double Jeju Vacance Edition" — at the JDC duty-free shop at Jeju Airport.

The packaging draws on the Dolhareubang motif to evoke Jeju's summer sea. The Esse Change 1mg Jeju Edition will also be available at downtown Jeju duty-free stores. The two products are priced at $30 and $34 per carton, respectively.

"We launched these limited-edition products to offer a special experience to travelers visiting Jeju Island during the summer holiday season," said Lee Seong-eun, head of KT&G's duty-free brand team. "We will continue to strengthen our brand portfolio through various duty-free exclusive product launches to enhance satisfaction among consumers at home and abroad."

KT&G has been steadily expanding its duty-free lineup, following the "Esse Change Double Purple" released in August last year with the "Esse Its Some Pink" and "Esse Its Some Blue" in January this year.