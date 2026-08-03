Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu is accepting applications from Monday through Aug. 21 for its second-half 2026 employment support program for women with career experience or those currently out of work, the district office announced.

The program provides vocational training and job-placement services to women who have prior work experience but are currently job-seeking or have yet to enter the workforce, supporting their return to stable economic activity.

Eligible applicants are women aged 64 or younger who are registered residents of Dongdaemun-gu. However, those enrolled in employment insurance, owners of businesses with annual sales of 100 million won ($69,800) or more, and participants in the same program during the first half of this year are excluded.

The district will select 25 participants through a two-stage process — a document screening followed by an interview. Interviews are scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 26, and successful applicants will be notified individually on Aug. 28.

Training runs from Sept. 2 through Nov. 2, five days a week (Monday through Friday), from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dongdaemun Care Worker Training Institute in Jeonnong-dong. The curriculum covers all components required for the national care worker certification, including theory, practical skills and field practicum.

Tuition is free, though participants are responsible for exam fees, certificate issuance costs and the cost of obtaining a health certificate. Graduates will also receive three months of job-placement support after completing the course to help them secure employment.

Residents wishing to apply can find details on the Dongdaemun-gu website under official notices and announcements.

"We will continue to roll out a range of tailored employment support programs to train skilled professionals in the care sector and expand women's participation in the local economy," district mayor Choi Dong-min said.

For further inquiries, contact the Job Support Team under the Youth Policy and Employment Division at Dongdaemun-gu Office.