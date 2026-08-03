"You must not push yourself too hard in this sweltering heat."

Damyang-gun conducted on-site inspections of worksites and cooling shelters Monday as the risk of heat-related illness grows amid a prolonged heat wave.

Damyang-gun chief Park Jong-won visited Pyeonghwa Onnuri Center and Jingyeong Environment that day to examine workers' conditions and rest facilities, urging them to follow basic heat-safety guidelines — including drinking plenty of water and taking regular breaks.

Park then stopped by Bongsan Senior Center to check the air conditioning and the overall condition of the cooling shelter, inquiring about the health and well-being of elderly visitors and listening to any difficulties or suggestions they had.

When a heat wave advisory is in effect, Park urged residents to refrain from outdoor farming activities between noon and 5 p.m., drink water frequently, and rest at nearby cooling shelters such as senior centers and public offices.

Damyang-gun is continuously monitoring the operation of cooling shelters to protect residents' health and safety, and is pursuing heat-illness prevention measures including distributing heat-prevention supplies and subsidizing cooling costs at the shelters.

"During periods of prolonged heat, it is important to reduce outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and protect your health by drinking enough water and resting," Park said. "We will continue to carry out thorough on-site inspections and provide careful support so that residents vulnerable to the heat — including workers and the elderly — can get through the summer safely."