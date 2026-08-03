Corp. also receives Order of Civil Merit for commemorative goods made from currency byproducts

The Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corp. received both a presidential commendation and an Order of Civil Merit for its contributions to the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

At a government awards ceremony held Monday at Government Complex Seoul and organized by the Office for Government Policy Coordination, senior researcher Kim Jae-min received the presidential commendation and division head Choi Yun-ho received the Seokryu Medal of the Order of Civil Merit, the corporation said.

The awards recognize individuals who made dedicated contributions to commemorative projects aimed at carrying forward the spirit of independence and fostering national pride on the occasion of last year's 80th Liberation Day.

Kim received the presidential commendation for planning and designing the Liberation 80th Anniversary Housenote. A housenote is a non-circulating research banknote produced by minting or security printing institutions for research and technical verification.

The housenote was selected as Best New Housenote at the HSP (High Security Printing) Asia Awards, a prestigious event in the international security document field. The recognition helped bring global attention to the historical significance of the 80th Liberation Day and the security technologies embedded in Korean currency.

Choi was recognized for establishing the corporation's first-ever Liberation 80th Anniversary Task Force to plan and oversee a range of commemorative projects. He proactively proposed to the Liberation 80th Anniversary Commemoration Committee the creation of commemorative goods — a currency pen and a currency calendar — made from byproducts of the currency manufacturing process, and worked to incorporate them into various government events, including the public-participation Brilliant Liberation Festival, to spread awareness of the meaning of liberation.

The corporation also drew on its accumulated special-embossing technology and manufacturing infrastructure to release commemorative coins, medals and a gold bar marking the 80th anniversary. It collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to produce individual passport delivery envelopes bearing a liberation slogan, partnered with Sungsimdang bakery to launch a Liberation Bread product, and supported descendants of independence activists — all efforts designed to let the public experience the meaning of liberation in their everyday lives.

"Receiving both the Order of Civil Merit and the presidential commendation for our Liberation 80th Anniversary projects is a testament to the passion and dedication of our employees in sharing the meaning of Korea's liberation with the public," President Seong Chang-hun said. "Going forward, the corporation will continue to leverage the technological expertise and public mission it has built as the national currency manufacturer to contribute to nationwide commemorative projects and the spread of public values."