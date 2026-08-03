Guro-gu, led by District Mayor Jang In-hong, will hold a series of events to celebrate the opening of a newly renovated youth-only space at the Cheonwang-dong Youth Cultural Center.

The district recently completed a remodeling of the center, transforming it into a space where young people can freely gather, socialize and take part in a range of activities.

A youth operations committee participated throughout the design process, visiting other youth facilities and contributing ideas on how the space should be organized. Their suggestions were incorporated into the design, which was finalized in June, with interior construction completing in early July.

To mark the occasion, an "Oasis" open party will be held at the center on Thursday. The event will include a progress report on the facility's development, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a signboard unveiling and a facility tour, opening the newly created space to residents.

Then on Saturday, a youth cultural festival called "HIP-GURO: Youth Stage" will take place at the outdoor stage of Gocheok Neighborhood Park. Starting at 4 p.m., a water zone and experience and food booths will be in operation, with activities including water gun play, water balloon games and temporary tattoo experiences.

Following the opening ceremony, the evening will feature youth dance performances, sets by professional performance teams, recreational activities and a DJ party. Rapper Raewon and others are set to perform, adding to the energy of the summer night festival.

Both events were organized as participatory budgeting projects, with programs designed for young people to take part in and enjoy directly.

"I hope the newly renovated youth cultural center becomes a place where young people feel comfortable coming to rest, learn and pursue a wide range of activities," District Mayor Jang said. "We will continue to expand programs that allow youth to experience diverse cultures in their community and participate firsthand."