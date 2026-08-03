The hockey team at Seoul's Yongsan Middle School has claimed its first national championship in 27 years, reviving the legacy of one of the country's most storied middle school programs. The long-awaited title reflects the dedication of student athletes, committed coaches, and steady support from the school and parents.

Founded in 1958, the Yongsan Middle School hockey program has produced numerous national team players and top-level athletes, establishing itself as a premier middle school hockey institution in South Korea. The national championship win again demonstrates the program's enduring tradition and competitive strength, laying the groundwork for a new chapter.

Principal Kwak Ho-won, who took the post in March, said the achievement reflected a collective effort. "The student athletes trained with exceptional dedication, and the coaches' tireless guidance and the parents' unwavering support all came together to deliver this national title after 27 years," he said. "It is a deeply meaningful result that reaffirms the strength of Yongsan Middle School's long hockey tradition."

The team currently has 17 players, all of whom attend regular classes before heading to practice, balancing academics and athletics throughout the school day. Coaches sharpened the squad's competitive edge through early-morning training sessions and an expanded schedule of practice matches, while the school actively supported both training and match logistics to help players improve. Consistent, fundamentals-focused training is credited with significantly strengthening the team's cohesion.

Beyond developing elite athletes, the school is also investing in recreational sports. Through intramural sports events, grade-level league competitions and after-school sports clubs, Yongsan Middle School is building an environment where all students can enjoy sports — and creating a virtuous cycle in which talented students naturally progress toward competitive play.

"Students today need to pursue both academics and athletics, so the school is committed to keeping academics first while giving players every opportunity to focus on their sport," Kwak said. "We will continue to support students in growing into healthy members of society through recreational sports, and to develop talented players into the future leaders of Korean hockey."

The championship has also raised the prospect of some players advancing to the international stage. The school expects several athletes to be considered for the youth national team and the Seoul Metropolitan Government representative squad, and says it will spare no effort in nurturing the next generation of talent to lead South Korean hockey forward.