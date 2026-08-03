Mapo Purme Children's Library, a public library in Mapo-gu, has completed renovation work and reopened to mark its 10th anniversary.

Located inside the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, the library serves as a cultural space where children with and without disabilities can read and spend time together.

One of its defining features is easy access for children receiving hospital care. Particularly popular is "Book Dream," a service that delivers in-library-only toy books directly to hospitalized children.

With support from the Jinseon Foundation and audiobook platform Welaaa, the district created a dedicated audiobook space inside the library, building a barrier-free environment where all children — including those with disabilities — can enjoy books.

Previously, books were stored in double rows on narrow shelves, posing a risk of injury when children tried to pull them out. Using participatory budgeting funds, the district installed new wall-mounted shelving and set aside separate sections for frequently sought titles such as comics and curriculum-linked books.

A post-renovation survey of library visitors found overwhelmingly positive responses, with many saying books had become much easier to find.

Additional desks and chairs were also added so that more children and their guardians can sit comfortably and read.

Because the library was closed throughout the construction period for user safety, the district plans to welcome children back with a broader range of programs than before.

These include "Beautiful Difference Library Picnic," a disability-awareness program run in partnership with the kindergarten attached to Haneul Elementary School, as well as "Classical Literature Stories with Children with Disabilities," supported by the Institute for the Translation of Korean Classics, and "Making Picture Books with AI for Slow Learners."

Full details on library services and programs are available on the Mapo Purme Children's Library website.

"I am sincerely grateful to the children and residents who cooperated so that the renovation could be completed without a hitch," district Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun said. "We will spare no effort in supporting every child — regardless of disability — to nurture their dreams and envision their future at this library."