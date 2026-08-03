The Ulju-gun para dance sport team from Ulsan claimed four titles at the 1st Busan Mayor's Cup National Para Dance Sport Championships, held Sunday at the Busanjin-gu National Sports Center in Busan.

Competing against more than 150 athletes and officials from nine cities and provinces across the country, the Ulju-gun squad topped four events: duo standard five-discipline Class 1 (Lee Young-ho and Jang Hye-jeong), combi Latin five-discipline Class 1 (Lee Young-ho and Park Ye-ji), combi standard five-discipline Class 1 (Bae Jeong-bu and Jang Hye-jeong), and combi Latin five-discipline Class 2 (Lee Dong-jin and Hwang Ju-hui).

"We will build on these results to sharpen our performance and focus on training so we can carry the momentum into the National Para Games next month on Jeju Island," said director Seo Sang-cheol.