The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir performs at the 2026 Taipei International Choral Competition in Taipei, Taiwan.
The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir performs at the 2026 Taipei International Choral Competition in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir, led by conductor Jang Hye-won, won the gold medal in the children's choir category (A1) at the 2026 Taipei International Choral Competition (TICC), held recently in Taipei, Taiwan.

The choir topped a field of 55 ensembles from across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Southeast Asia at the prestigious competition.

The ensemble performed three pieces — "Confitebor tibi Domine," "Kyrie" and "Chiki Chaka Choko Chew!" — drawing warm applause from the audience with their vocal skill and expressive delivery.

The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir poses for a photo after winning the gold medal.
The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir poses for a photo after winning the gold medal.

Jury president Maria Guinand, a globally recognized choral authority, praised the group as "a team with a voice that is both gentle and powerful," adding that their "ability to express the delicacy of each piece, the balance between parts and the perfect harmony were outstanding."

Cheorwon-gun said Monday it would continue to support the choir so its members can pursue their dreams through music and perform on the world stage.


abc@heraldcorp.com