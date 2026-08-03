The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir, led by conductor Jang Hye-won, won the gold medal in the children's choir category (A1) at the 2026 Taipei International Choral Competition (TICC), held recently in Taipei, Taiwan.

The choir topped a field of 55 ensembles from across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Southeast Asia at the prestigious competition.

The ensemble performed three pieces — "Confitebor tibi Domine," "Kyrie" and "Chiki Chaka Choko Chew!" — drawing warm applause from the audience with their vocal skill and expressive delivery.

Jury president Maria Guinand, a globally recognized choral authority, praised the group as "a team with a voice that is both gentle and powerful," adding that their "ability to express the delicacy of each piece, the balance between parts and the perfect harmony were outstanding."

Cheorwon-gun said Monday it would continue to support the choir so its members can pursue their dreams through music and perform on the world stage.