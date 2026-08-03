The Korean National Police Agency's National Investigation Headquarters, which ordered the murder and sex crime charges against Gwangju high school girl killer Jang Yun-gi to be investigated separately, reaffirmed Monday that the decision was made to ensure the completeness of the investigation.

Hong Seok-gi, head of the National Investigation Headquarters, said at a regular press briefing at the Korean National Police Agency in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, that "there was an instruction that the women and youth crime investigation unit should handle the case in order to investigate the murder within the limited detention period, transfer it to prosecutors, and then thoroughly investigate the separate offense."

Police have begun internal reform efforts in response to allegations that the Jang case was downplayed within the force. The agency recently conducted a comprehensive review of cases involving officers' family members. Hong said the results are still being analyzed, adding that police are "reviewing what actions should be taken directly by regional police agencies and what should be reflected in internal directives."

Police also announced plans to introduce a rotation personnel system to eliminate officers' ties to their home regions and to establish an internal corruption investigation unit reporting directly to the head of the National Investigation Headquarters.

The direct-reporting structure has drawn criticism that the unit would effectively be investigating its own. Hong acknowledged the concern, saying, "That is a fair point to raise. However, we plan to examine it carefully within the Police Investigation Reform Committee." He added that police would seek ways to allow the Heavy Crime Investigation Agency and other bodies to investigate misconduct by Korean National Police Agency personnel, and would work to find arrangements that complement rather than conflict with existing structures.

On the planned launch of a new Women and Youth Bureau, Hong said the unit was being created to reorganize the scope of command, and that police would work to better integrate and align the bureau's policy functions with the investigative work of the National Investigation Headquarters.