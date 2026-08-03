Police in South Gyeongsang Province arrested a man in his 50s who threatened a Buddhist nun with a replica firearm at a temple in Jinju and fled the scene. Officers fired live rounds during the pursuit to stop him.

The Jinju Police Station said Monday it had detained the man, identified only as A, on charges of aggravated assault, obstruction of a public official's duties by force and drunk driving.

A is accused of threatening a nun in her 50s, identified as B, with a replica firearm in the parking lot of a temple in Jocheon-dong, Jinju, at around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, A approached B from inside his vehicle, asking her for a glass of water because he was thirsty. When she brought him the water, he produced an 87-centimeter replica AK-47 rifle and threatened her with it as if it were a real weapon, demanding she get into the car. B screamed for help, and the attempted abduction failed.

A immediately drove off. Officers responded to the report and gave chase, blocking his escape routes over a pursuit that covered roughly 50 kilometers.

Police eventually cut off A's vehicle near Naengjeong intersection in Jiphyeon-myeon, Jinju, firing two blank rounds and four live rounds at his tires to bring the car to a stop. Officers then smashed the driver's side window with a baton and subdued A with a Taser.

Five officers were injured in the process, and four police vehicles and one civilian vehicle were damaged.

Investigation revealed that the replica firearm A had been carrying was a BB gun 87 centimeters in length. His blood alcohol level at the time of arrest was 0.076 percent, enough to warrant license suspension.

A had no prior acquaintance with B or anyone else at the temple, police said.

A had also been booked separately for violating a court-issued restraining order in connection with an ongoing divorce case. He is believed to have purchased the replica firearm online about a month before the incident.

He has been giving incoherent answers when questioned about his motive for visiting the temple, police said. "We plan to investigate the specific motive and other details," a police official said.