The Seoul Metropolitan Sports Council delegation officially kicked off its campaign at the 2026 International Children's Games (ICG) on Sunday (local time), marching in the opening ceremony held at Hualien County Stadium in Taiwan.

The games drew about 1,500 athletes and officials from more than 70 cities across 26 countries, united in friendship and sportsmanship. South Korea sent delegations from two cities — Seoul and Daegu — with the Seoul team competing in archery, table tennis and taekwondo.

The opening ceremony ran for about one hour and 45 minutes, beginning with the parade of delegations and followed by remarks from the ICG president, a welcome address from the host city, athlete and referee oaths, the lighting of the torch and a cultural performance. The Seoul delegation entered 38th, drawing warm cheers from athletes around the world as it marched under the South Korean national flag and the Seoul city flag.

The ICG is an annual international multi-sport event for youth, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), that aims to foster friendship and unity among young people worldwide through sport and cultural exchange. The games rotate across continents, with each edition centered on a host city.

Beyond competition, the Seoul delegation plans to take part in cultural exchange programs and international friendship activities throughout the games, promoting the city's sporting reputation and its profile as a global metropolis.