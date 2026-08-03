Actor Gong Hyo-jin captured the moment her close friend Lee Sang-i reacted in shock to Kim Go-eun's grand prize win at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards and shared the photo on social media.

Kim Go-eun took home the top honor at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held Friday at Paradise City in Incheon.

On Sunday, Gong posted a photo to her Instagram account capturing the instant Kim Go-eun's name was announced as the grand prize winner.

In the photo, Kim Go-eun squeezes her eyes shut in what appears to be overwhelming emotion as her name is called, while Lee Sang-i, seated just behind her, looks on with wide-eyed disbelief.

Gong captioned the post: "The genuine reaction of Korea National University of Arts class of 2010's Lee Sang-i the moment Kim Go-eun's name was called for the grand prize lolololol."

Lee Sang-i and Kim Go-eun are classmates from the Korea National University of Arts and are well known in the entertainment industry as close friends.

When Kim Go-eun received the grand prize, Lee Sang-i was smiling and shouting "Hey! Kim Go-eun!" while clapping, then went over to shake her hand in congratulations.

Meanwhile, Gong is making her long-awaited return to television as the lead in MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama series "A Bona Fide Killer," playing a legendary assassin who returns from parental leave. She stars alongside Lee Sang-i, who plays an elite police officer on her trail.