As a record-breaking heat wave drags on, more people are losing their appetite and reaching for cool, refreshing food. Choosing a meal built around fresh vegetables — rather than naengmyeon or spicy mixed noodles — can help with both nutritional balance and hydration. A tomato noodle recipe recently shared by actor Jeon Hye-bin has been drawing attention as a healthy summer dish.

Jeon posted a video on her SNS on July 30 showing herself making the dish, writing that the tomato noodles were "cool and light for summer."

The recipe is relatively simple. Fresh tomatoes are grated and seasoned with udon soy sauce, minced garlic, allulose and salt, then briefly chilled in the freezer. Thin wheat noodles are boiled and rinsed in cold water, the tomato mixture is poured over them like a broth, and the dish is finished with toppings of chicken breast, avocado, egg garnish and peach.

What stands out is the use of fresh tomatoes as the broth in place of store-bought naengmyeon stock.

While cold noodle dishes typically rely on dongchimi broth or packaged stock, using grated fresh tomatoes increases vegetable intake and can help reduce sodium consumption. The tomato's natural acidity and umami also mean the dish can be full of flavor without heavy seasoning.

Tomatoes are widely regarded as one of the best summer health foods.

With a water content above 90 percent, they help with hydration in hot weather, and at roughly 20 kilocalories per 100 grams, they are low in calories. They contain vitamin C, potassium and dietary fiber, and lycopene — the pigment that gives tomatoes their red color — is a well-known antioxidant.

The toppings also make for a reasonably balanced meal.

Chicken breast and eggs provide high-quality protein that promotes satiety and supports muscle maintenance, while avocado is rich in unsaturated fatty acids and dietary fiber. Because avocado is calorie-dense, however, using a quarter to a half of one is recommended. Peach adds hydration and vitamin C while contributing natural sweetness, reducing the need for added sugar.

That said, calling it "tomato noodles" does not automatically make it a diet food.

The main ingredient — thin wheat noodles — is high in carbohydrates, just like regular noodles, so portion control matters. For those watching their weight, limiting noodles to about 70 to 80 grams per serving and pairing them with plenty of tomato, protein and vegetables is advisable.

The udon soy sauce and salt used in preparation should also be kept to a minimum. Because tomatoes already carry natural umami, a small amount of seasoning is enough to bring out the flavor. Allulose has fewer calories than regular sugar, but consuming too much can cause abdominal discomfort or diarrhea, so moderation is recommended.

Swapping out the noodle type is another option. Choosing whole-wheat noodles or buckwheat noodles with a high buckwheat content instead of regular thin noodles can increase dietary fiber intake and help slow the rise in blood sugar levels.

Experts advise that rather than simply eating less in summer, a balanced diet combining adequate hydration, protein and vegetables is what matters most. In a season when people sweat heavily, replenishing fluids and electrolytes is important, and maintaining a varied diet with different vegetables and protein sources — rather than relying on a single ingredient — is the more sustainable approach to staying healthy.